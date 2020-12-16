Amid Jagan Reddy Letter Row, Andhra Chief Justice and 3 Other CJs Transferred by SC Collegium

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of four Chief Justices of different High Courts including the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice JK Maheshwari against whom a letter was written to the Chief Justice of India. In an unprecedented move, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on October 6, had written to the CJI, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Justice Maheshwari was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government."

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde recommended transfer of Justice Maheshwari as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court and Sikkim High Court Chief Justice A K Goswami to Andhra Pradesh HC.

According to the apex court website, the Collegium in its meeting held on December 14 has approved the proposal to transfer Telangana HC Chief Justice R S Chauhan as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court while Orissa High Court Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq has been sent to Madhya Pradesh High Court. Besides them, the Collegium has also recommended transfer of Justice Sanjay Yadav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Allahabad HC, while Justice Vineet Kothari has been sent to Gujarat HC from Madras HC.

Justice Rajesh Bindal has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Calcutta HC, Justice Joymalya Bagchi has been sent to Andhra Pradesh HC from Calcutta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been sent from Madhya Pradesh HC to Karnataka HC. Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.