Amid Joe Biden's Swearing-in as US President, Trump Turns 'Baba' in India. Hitler Spotted Too

Names of former US president Donald Trump and Germany's dictator Adolf Hitler have often hit the headlines for their policies. But this time, they've turned into 'babas'. These new-age seers can be spotted at Prayagraj's Magh Mela.

According to a report in Times of India, 'Hitler Baba' is otherwise Mahamandaleshwar Madhav Das of Digambar Ani Akhara. But, his disciples love calling him 'Hitler' due to his 'strict' behaviour. A native of Saidabad, Prayagraj, he was so named by his guru Raghuvar Das because of his headstrong approach.

"I have always done which I think is right and it has been proved correct later. It was my decision to take sanyas, and since I was adamant for it, my Guru named me Hitler Baba," Das was quoted as saying.

Recalling some of his decisions, Das said, "At times, when my guru told me not to start my journey because Disha Shool is considered inauspicious for starting a journey, I would still go saying if my guru is with me, everything is auspicious." He admits some people meet him reluctantly because of his unusual nickname, but he continues his own style of austerity and living.

Likewise, Mahant Kanchan Das, an MCom, of Saket Dhaam ashram became an ardent follower of Donald Trump after he became US President, the report stated. Owing to his fluency in English, his Guru, Vinayaka Baba, named him 'Trump Baba'. Soon, he became famous for his unique name. Trump Baba decides what would be cooked at the bhandara.

Similarly, Maruti Baba of Khak Chowk and Dhundhkari Baba are also camping in the Mela ground. “The tradition of having a unique nickname is not new. Gurus gave nicknames according to quality and behaviour of follower seers and it continues even now. Such names increase the curiosity of devotees,” said Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.