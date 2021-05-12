Amid Lockdown, AIMIM Chief Owaisi Appeals to Muslims to Pray at Homes on Eid

Amid the lockdown in Telangana that came into force on Tuesday to curb coronavirus spread, the AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, has asked the Muslim fraternity to pray at homes. Taking to Twitter, the MP has urged the Muslims to strictly adhere to covid protocols during the prayers.

The state government has barred mass prayers and gatherings to tide over the coronavirus pandemic in the second wave. Owaisi said, “In light of the lockdown, I appeal to the people of the Muslim community to offer prayers at their homes for the holy Ramzan festival.”

He also suggested strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols during the festival. The holy Ramzan festival will be held either on May 13 or 14 only after sighting the moon.

The lockdown began on Tuesday and will continue for 10 days in the State.

The MIM chief had earlier urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao not to extend the lockdown in the State. He said that the lockdown will hit hard the working class and small traders. It will deprive the poor and workers of their work and livelihood, he added.

The MIM chief had also urged the government to extend night curfew hours from 10 pm instead of 8 pm and give some relaxations during the Ramzan festival and prayers.

