Amid Lockdown, Andhra Man Walks for 88km with 5-year-old Son's Body to Reach Nearest Crematorium

The man, a daily wager, is a resident of Anantpur district. After his son passed away on Wednesday, he walked about 88km with the body to the banks of the Chitravati river where he performed his last rites.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:March 30, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
Amid Lockdown, Andhra Man Walks for 88km with 5-year-old Son's Body to Reach Nearest Crematorium
Manchala Manohar walks with his son's body in Andhra Pradesh to the crematorium amid the lockdown.

Hyderabad: A day after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a man (38) walked for about 88km in Andhra Pradesh with his five-year-old son’s body to reach the nearest crematorium.

With the strict curfew in place, the news came out almost a week later. The incident happened at Gorantla village in Anantapur district.

The man, Manchala Manohar, is a daily wager. After his son, Deva, fell critically ill recently due to throat infection, Manohar first took him to the local hospital. When the child’s condition worsened, he was shifted to a government hospital in Hindupur.

Doctors suggested that the child be taken to a bigger hospital for proper case, but Manohar did not have the means to do so.

On Wednesday, the child started bleeding from his nose and mouth. Soon after, he passed away. With no mode of transport available due to the curfew, Manohar then walked for about 88km with his son’s body to the banks of the Chitravati river where he performed his last rites.



