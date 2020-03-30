Amid Lockdown, Andhra Man Walks for 88km with 5-year-old Son's Body to Reach Nearest Crematorium

Hyderabad: A day after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a man (38) walked for about 88km in Andhra Pradesh with his five-year-old son’s body to reach the nearest crematorium.

With the strict curfew in place, the news came out almost a week later. The incident happened at Gorantla village in Anantapur district.

The man, Manchala Manohar, is a daily wager. After his son, Deva, fell critically ill recently due to throat infection, Manohar first took him to the local hospital. When the child’s condition worsened, he was shifted to a government hospital in Hindupur.

Doctors suggested that the child be taken to a bigger hospital for proper case, but Manohar did not have the means to do so.

On Wednesday, the child started bleeding from his nose and mouth. Soon after, he passed away. With no mode of transport available due to the curfew, Manohar then walked for about 88km with his son’s body to the banks of the Chitravati river where he performed his last rites.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube