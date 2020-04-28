Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Lockdown, AP CM Launches 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' to Provide Full Fee Reimbursement to Students

Interacting with the students via a video conference on Tuesday, CM Reddy assured that the state government would always prioritise education and health, and no family would fall into a debt trap.

PV Ramana Kumar | CNN-News18

Updated:April 28, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Lockdown, AP CM Launches 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' to Provide Full Fee Reimbursement to Students
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM and YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme, in order to provide 100 per cent fee reimbursement to all students across the state.

Under the scheme, the reimbursed amount will directly be credited into the accounts of the mothers of the students in four installments every year. Over Rs 4,000 crores along with the pending due of Rs 1,880 crore was released and the amount was directly credited in the accounts of the mothers.

The government requested the parents of students, who had paid the college fees for the academic year 2019-20, to approach the college management and claim refund for the amount paid.

The chief minister also announced a helpline number, 1902, for parents of the students to lodge a complaint if the college management does not provide quality education or better facilities to their children.

The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the state and ensure that students from lower-income households get financial assistance for their education.

Interacting with the students via a video conference on Tuesday, CM Reddy assured that the state government would always prioritise education and health, and no family would fall into a debt trap.

"Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a single student from each family completes their professional education and secure a good job, then the lives of the family members will be in better state," he said.

Elated over the launch of the scheme, a student from Srikakulam district named Jeevitha said, "My family income is hardly Rs 60,000 per annum. Due to the lack of financial support, I could not pursue higher studies. However, with the support of them government, I am able to complete my higher education."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres