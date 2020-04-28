Amid Lockdown, AP CM Launches 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' to Provide Full Fee Reimbursement to Students

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme, in order to provide 100 per cent fee reimbursement to all students across the state.

Under the scheme, the reimbursed amount will directly be credited into the accounts of the mothers of the students in four installments every year. Over Rs 4,000 crores along with the pending due of Rs 1,880 crore was released and the amount was directly credited in the accounts of the mothers.

The government requested the parents of students, who had paid the college fees for the academic year 2019-20, to approach the college management and claim refund for the amount paid.

The chief minister also announced a helpline number, 1902, for parents of the students to lodge a complaint if the college management does not provide quality education or better facilities to their children.

The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the state and ensure that students from lower-income households get financial assistance for their education.

Interacting with the students via a video conference on Tuesday, CM Reddy assured that the state government would always prioritise education and health, and no family would fall into a debt trap.

"Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a single student from each family completes their professional education and secure a good job, then the lives of the family members will be in better state," he said.

Elated over the launch of the scheme, a student from Srikakulam district named Jeevitha said, "My family income is hardly Rs 60,000 per annum. Due to the lack of financial support, I could not pursue higher studies. However, with the support of them government, I am able to complete my higher education."

