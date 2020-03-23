Amid Lockdown, Delhi Government to Present its Budget in Assembly
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Amid a lockdown in the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government will present its budget in the Assembly on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage.
"Today. Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly. Despite lockdown in Delhi, it is necessary to do this because, without passage of budget, the government won't be able to spend money from April 1," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Himanshi Khurana Claims Somebody was Trying to Hack Her Twitter Account
- Often Mocked, Air India Has Proved Its Worth During Coronavirus Crisis
- Tamil Actor-director Visu Passes Away at 74 Due to Old Age Ailments
- Loss of Smell and Taste is Definitely One of the Symptoms: NBA's Rudy Gobert Details Coronavirus Effects
- Anand Mahindra Offers to Provide Ventilators, Opens up Resorts for Coronavirus Care Facility