Amid Lockdown, Shariah Council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Asks Muslims to Pray from Home

New Delhi: The Shariah Council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has urged Muslims living in areas under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus to offer prayers from home.

The decision was taken by members of the council as there is a possibility of the spread of the virus with large gatherings even as “Islamic teachings lay great importance to ‘namaaz’ (offer prayers)".

“The Imam, muezzin, khadim, and administrators of the mosque should offer ‘namaaz’ in congregation after exercising all precautionary measures. All the other members of the public should pray at home in congregation with the members of their family, including women,” said the statement from the outfit signed by Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

The statement was also signed by the president of Shariah Council, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari.

“In the same manner, the ‘Juma namaz’ (Friday prayer) should be observed only by the Imam, muezzin, khadim, and administrators of the mosque. The prayer and the ‘khutbah’ (speech) should be completed in the minimum possible period and the remaining public should do the ‘zohar’ (afternoon prayer) at home,” it added.

Guidelines have been issued to use disinfectants in the wake of the pandemic that has claimed seven lives and infected at least 415 people in the country.

“Disinfectants should be used in mosques and all medical precautions should be exercised that are recommended by health experts,” the statement said.

The muezzin would continue to give ‘azaan’ (calls to prayer) five times in the mosques.

At the individual level, the guidelines say that ‘azkaar’ (remembrance of God) and religious incantations should be practised.

“Repentance and forgiveness should be sought. We should pray to Allah to break the intensity of this fatal pandemic and grant us deliverance from this disease,” it said.

It has encouraged members to give ‘sadaqah’ (charity) to the poor and needy, especially those who are jobless, in this hour of crisis.

