INDIA

1-MIN READ

Amid Lockdown, Tirupati Board Meet Virtually to Prohibit Auction of Temple Lands and Assets

File photo of Tirupati Temple wearing a deserted look after it was closed for devotees. (Image: Special Arrangement)

YSR Congress Party MP and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said some media houses and political parties are spreading false information about the government over this issue.

Medabayani Balakrishna
  • News18 Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) board has decided to prohibit auctions of temple lands and gifts following a meeting of key officials via video conference.

This is for the first time in the history of the temple that its board met virtually amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.


The board has decided to prohibit all kinds of auctions of temple assets and gifts that are received from devotees, said YSR Congress Party MP and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy.

He further said some media houses and political parties are spreading false information about the government over this issue.

“The decision on auctioning of temple lands was taken during the previous government led by N Chandrababu Naidu. We only reviewed the matter,” he said, while demanding a vigilance inquiry into the matter.

"Opposition parties are deliberately spreading false information to defame our government. A resolution has been passed for a vigilance inquiry into the false propaganda that is underway. It is necessary to know who is behind this conspiracy," Reddy added.


The TTD chairman also denied allegations of allotment of guesthouses in Tirumala.

"Our government did not take any decision over the issue. It was the previours government’s doing. Now, we are bringing in clear guidelines to ensure transparency in the allocations," he said.


