1-min read

Amid Lockdown, Yes Bank Fraud Accused DHFL Promoters, 21 Others Found at Farmhouse

Police officials said the Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2020, 11:46 PM IST
Amid Lockdown, Yes Bank Fraud Accused DHFL Promoters, 21 Others Found at Farmhouse
Image for representation. (Credit : Reuters).

Mumbai: DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday for violating prohibitory orders amid lockdown, police said.

Police found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family at their farmhouse, an official said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a probe will be conducted into this.

"Will probe how the 23 members of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar," Deshmukh tweeted.

According to local police officials, the Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases. They were spotted at their 'Diwan farm house' by civic authorities, officials said.

All 23 people will be booked under section 188 of IPC (disobedience of lawful order of public servant), said a senior official of Mahabaleshwar police station.

Later, speaking to a news channel, home minister Deshmukh said that principal secretary (home) Amitabh Gupta had apparently given the Wadhawans a letter, permitting the family to travel to Mahabaleshwar.

"Such letter is given only in emergency....On Friday detailed information will be collected and action will be taken keeping in mind the protocol. What happened was not right," the minister said. He will also discuss the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak.

