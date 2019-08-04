Amid Lurking Threat of Terror Attack, Troop Deployment on in Jammu Region as Well: Officials

Jammu: Amid the ongoing deployment of troops in the Kashmir valley, the security across Jammu region too has been beefed up with additional deployment of paramilitary forces in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, officials said on Sunday.

Several companies of various Central Armed Police Forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF), have been deployed in different districts of Jammu region over the past couple of days to beef up security there amid the lurking threat of terror attack, they said.

The officials said the RAF contingents, deployed in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, undertook an area domination patrol with local police and CRPF as part of the security drill.

Though the situation in Jammu remained by and large normal, the reports reaching here from different districts, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar said the heavy deployment of forces has led to panic buying by residents there. Most of the ATMs had run out of cash as people stocked essential commodities in view of the developing situation, the reports said.

Amid the troop build-up in various parts of the state, National Panthers Party chairman and former state minister Harsh Dev Singh said tension has gripped Jammu region as well despite it being peaceful and free from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Huge deployment of forces to tackle Kashmir situation and issuance of advisories to tourists and pilgrims have impacted the socio-economic life of the people of Jammu region. Not only Jammu too is being projected as disturbed and unsafe, the economy of the region too is getting affected, he said.

He said it is most regrettable that there were no takers for the sufferings of the people of "Dogra land" who were made "sacrificial lambs" at the altar of power politics of New Delhi and Kashmir leadership. He said Jammu continues to pay the price for being a part of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We continue to be sandwiched between New Delhi and Kashmir with none to listen to the shrill cries of Dogras for justice," he said advocating statehood for Jammu.

