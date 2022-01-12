Amid Massive Spike in Covid-19 Cases, Railway Ministry Issues Strict Guidelines. Details

New Delhi: Given the massive spike in the Covid-19 cases in the last week or so, the Indian Railways has issued strict instructions for passengers to follow at stations and trains. According to the latest guidelines, no passenger without a mask is allowed to enter the railway premises.

Besides that, instructions about the treatment and control measures for infected people have also been issued.

Additionally, to control the spread of the Coronavirus, authorities will monitor sudden influxes in the station. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has himself done a virtual review of the arrangements after meeting with Railway Board Chairman, GM and DRM.

The Railway Minister has also directed the senior officers of various railway zones and divisions to facilitate access to railway hospitals and basic health infrastructure for the common people.

VK Tripathi, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, members of the Board, senior officials of the Ministry of Railways as well as General Managers (GMs) and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all Zonal Railways/PSUs attended the virtual meeting in which the minister reviewed the arrangements.

Guidelines to Prevent Covid Infection:

People without masks will not be given entry at railway stations.

Frequent announcements to be made at railway stations concerning the use of masks, hand hygiene and other precautionary measures.

A campaign will be launched to promote the wearing of masks and other precautionary measures.

To review the functioning of special stations or sudden increase in the number of passengers/migrants at railway stations, in case of emergency during the current situation of COVID, to help normalise the situation.

Vaccination of railway employees and their children and provision of booster dose to frontline workers of railways.

Availability of medicines, oxygen supply, zeolite stock and other necessary medical support and functioning of ventilators, liquid medical oxygen tanks and other equipment which are important in COVID treatment.

Commissioning of Oxygen Plants (Out of the absolute 95 approved Oxygen Plants, 78 have been commissioned so far).

