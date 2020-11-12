Amid Mounting Debt, Madhya Pradesh Announces Roadmap as Part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, Madhya Pradesh became first state to adopt a programme of self-reliance as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a roadmap on Thursday.

“When we assumed office on March 23, we inherited an empty coffer and the economy was in tatters due to Covid-19 ,” Chouhan said while releasing the plan at Minto Hall in Bhopal on Thursday. "Still," Chouhan added, "We did not let problems withhold salaries of government employees." The Chief Minister claimed that the state will turn problems into opportunities and will make MP Atmanirbhar.

"Efforts will be made to ensure that fast paced growth is achieved in the next three years and the state is linked with different economic activities," added Chouhan. He went on to claim that the Chambal Expressway is in the making and electricity supply is being improved. Other sources of energy will also be worked upon and farmers’ income will be doubled up, he added.

“Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to have released the roadmap of Atmanirbhar. A clear strategy on infrastructure development, health and education, economy and employment and good governance has been prepared on the roadmap of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said. He said that strengthening the economy through employment under the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh will be a major task. "The aim is to make the local vocal."

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, attended the release of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh Roadmap-2023 through video conference. "When all the states were battling with coronavirus at the same time as Madhya Pradesh, while making good arrangements for the protection of people, MP also accomplished the task of preparing this roadmap for the economic development of the state, which is certainly praiseworthy," said Kant.

The roadmap has been chalked out in consultation with subject experts and suggestions also were sought from the public, the CM said.

MP Congress tweeted, “Atmnirbhar Bharat—Matlab Sarkar se koi apeksha nahin rakehn, (self-reliant country, means don’t expect anything from the government.”

Economists however, are also skeptical of the roadmap given the fact that MP has been pitted against mounting loans in last few years. Till January this year, the state's dues of around Rs 2 lakh crore have surged by Rs 22,000 crore.

The Chouhan government had to borrow money nine times during its seven-month tenure. Moreover, the shortfall in GST has made things worse for the state.