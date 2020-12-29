Amid New Virus Strain Scare, MP Cop Tests Positive for Covid-19 3rd Time in 5 Months

A police constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has tested positive for COVID-19 third time after recovering from the infection twice in five months.

Posted in Vijay Nagar police station, the constable tested positive for the fatal virus on December 26. His samples were taken on December 24 after he reported fever. He was suffering from breathing issues for the last few days.

He has been shifted to medical college for treatment.

Earlier, he had tested positive on August 11 and November 9. Doctors attending him have expressed concern for the health of his wife and six-month-old daughter.

During his treatment, the cop has faced contraction in lungs, which is why, he contracted the virus thrice, said a doctor.

It is believed to be the first such incident in Madhya Pradesh where a patient has reported infection thrice.

“The Covid-19 virus remains in the body for a long duration and could attack the body quite late,” said Dr Sanjay Bharti from the Medical College.

Priyanka Shukla, the in-charge of Vijay Nagar police station, said that the 36-year-old constable has reported Covid19 infection third time in last five months and was discharging his duty after recovering from the virus on previous two instances.

Meanwhile, a woman who returned from the United Kingdom tested Covid-19 positive

Among 44 overseas travellers who returned from UK recently, a 52-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus , sending shockwaves among authorities who are concerned about the fresh strain reported in the UK. The woman, although is in good health and has no concerning symptoms, returned to India on December 12.

Her samples have been sent to Delhi.