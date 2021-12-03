Amid Omicron Panic, UP Intensifies Screening, Genome Sequencing of Covid Samples Picks up Pace

After cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron emerged in Karnataka, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to intensify screening and strengthened surveillance at the state borders.

Sources told News18 that the state government has asked officials to further improve surveillance with a focus on airports to ensure that normalcy prevails in the state.

In a proactive move in view of rising cases of omicron variant in other countries, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed the authorities to intensify genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples. As per the directives issued by him, the genome sequencing of samples is being carried out at Lucknow’s KGMU and PGI at a rapid pace.

The authorities have also been asked to continue extensive cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging drives to prevent the spread of other diseases.

The facilities of genome sequencing are available in the BHU, CDRI, IGIB, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute and the NBRI in the state. It is noteworthy that the study to detect new variants started only after the first wave of the pandemic at the NBRI in Lucknow. A total of 45 samples were tested. In view of a possible third wave, the process of genome testing is being done at the BHU, KGMU, CDRI and the IGIB.

