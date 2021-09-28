Amid Ongoing Faceoff in Ladakh, Chinese Soldiers Entered Uttarakhand on Horses Last Month: Sources

As many as 100 troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army intruded into Indian territory in Uttarakhand’s Barahoti on August 30, sources said on Tuesday. The troops came on horses and stayed for “three hours".

Sources further said that the Chinese army destroyed foot bridge, but there was no faceoff with Indian forces. “By the time, the Army and ITBP troops came, the PLA soldiers had left," sources added.

This comes even as military confrontation in eastern Ladakh continues into 17 months. A Times of India report had quoted their sources as saying that the latest surveillance and intelligence reports show the People’s Liberation Army has constructed “new modular container-based accommodations" for its soldiers in “at least eight more forward locations" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite eastern Ladakh.

Both India and China continue to maintain around 50,000 soldiers each, backed by howitzers, tanks and surface-to-air missile systems in the “immediate depth areas" along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Amidst the uneasy calm, both armies have been regularly rotating their troops due to the harsh terrain and oxygen deprivation in the high-altitude area, while deploying aircraft and drones to keep tabs on each other.

