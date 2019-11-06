Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Onion Price Surge, Delhi Govt to Resume Doorstep Sale of Kitchen Staple

The retail price of onion has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital.

Sana Fazili |

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Onion Price Surge, Delhi Govt to Resume Doorstep Sale of Kitchen Staple
Image: Reuters Pictures

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday directed officials to resume doorstep sale of onion after a sudden rise in its price.

The retail price of onion has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital.

The rate stood at Rs 55/kg on October 1, according to official data.

According to a statement, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with his department officers to review the issue of "sudden and unexplained" rise in onion prices.

Hussain also directed agencies to work in coordination with each other to ensure timely, regular and adequate supply of onion through mobile vans.

He also sought daily action taken reports from the commissioner for regular monitoring of onion price in Delhi.

"The minister directed food and civil supplies commissioner to immediately ensure re-commencement of the doorstep retailing of onions process for providing succour and relief to the people of Delhi as was recently done in the past months of September-October," it stated.

He also directed to strengthen and intensify enforcement activities to check hoarding and black-marketing in coordination with agencies concerned.

"The minister observed that the earlier initiative of making available onion to the general public by Delhi government in September and October was well received and appreciated. This initiative had also led to the fall and stabilisation of retail prices of onion," the statement stated. PTI BUN

SMN

11061945

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram