Amid Onion Price Surge, Delhi Govt to Resume Doorstep Sale of Kitchen Staple
The retail price of onion has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital.
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday directed officials to resume doorstep sale of onion after a sudden rise in its price.
The retail price of onion has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital.
The rate stood at Rs 55/kg on October 1, according to official data.
According to a statement, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with his department officers to review the issue of "sudden and unexplained" rise in onion prices.
Hussain also directed agencies to work in coordination with each other to ensure timely, regular and adequate supply of onion through mobile vans.
He also sought daily action taken reports from the commissioner for regular monitoring of onion price in Delhi.
"The minister directed food and civil supplies commissioner to immediately ensure re-commencement of the doorstep retailing of onions process for providing succour and relief to the people of Delhi as was recently done in the past months of September-October," it stated.
He also directed to strengthen and intensify enforcement activities to check hoarding and black-marketing in coordination with agencies concerned.
"The minister observed that the earlier initiative of making available onion to the general public by Delhi government in September and October was well received and appreciated. This initiative had also led to the fall and stabilisation of retail prices of onion," the statement stated. PTI BUN
