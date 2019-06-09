English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Outrage Over Aligarh Shocker, Body of Minor Girl Found in Bushes in Uttar Pradesh
The girl had gone missing on Saturday and her body was found by locals on Sunday morning.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Jalaun (UP) Body of a 7-year-old girl was found in the bushes outside Bijbaha village in Uttar Pradesh Sunday, police said.
The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a toddler at Aligarh in the state. Superintendent of Police Swami Prasad said the minor had gone missing on Saturday.
"The girl's body was spotted by the locals Sunday morning," he said.
A case has been registered against two persons following a complaint by the victim's father, Laakhan Singh, Prasad said.
The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.
"Whether the child was raped or not will be clear only after the postmortem," the SP added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Friday 08 June , 2018 World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019: ICC Rejected Gayle's Request for 'Universe Boss' Logo Before Censoring Dhoni
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review: Funky & Functional
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results