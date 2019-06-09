Take the pledge to vote

Amid Outrage Over Aligarh Shocker, Body of Minor Girl Found in Bushes in Uttar Pradesh

The girl had gone missing on Saturday and her body was found by locals on Sunday morning.

Sana Fazili | PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Jalaun (UP) Body of a 7-year-old girl was found in the bushes outside Bijbaha village in Uttar Pradesh Sunday, police said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a toddler at Aligarh in the state. Superintendent of Police Swami Prasad said the minor had gone missing on Saturday.

"The girl's body was spotted by the locals Sunday morning," he said.

A case has been registered against two persons following a complaint by the victim's father, Laakhan Singh, Prasad said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

"Whether the child was raped or not will be clear only after the postmortem," the SP added.

