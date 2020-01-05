Amid Outrage Over Nankana Sahib Attack, Brother of Pakistan's 1st News Anchor Killed; Draws India's Wrath

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man from the minority Sikh community was killed by an unidentified person in Pakistan's Peshawar on Sunday, a day after outrage over the recent incident of vandalism at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib.

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Singh, the brother of Pakistan's first Sikh news anchor Harmeet Singh.

Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews pic.twitter.com/dw3Z7R3wJW — Public News (@PublicNews_Com) June 24, 2018

"Ravinder Singh was killed by unidentified persons in Peshawar. The body was found under Chamkani police station area on Sunday. Investigation into the matter is underway," ANI quoted SSP Operations Peshawar as saying.

India has strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of Singh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the MEA said.

It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries.

A day earlier, several leaders in India had condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, terming it as "cowardly" and "shameful", while hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi demanding that the neighbouring country provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members there.

In the national capital, police barricaded the roads to prevent protesters — belonging to the BJP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and other organisations — from reaching the Pakistan High Commission.

The protesters carried banners and placards reading "Shame on Pakistan" and "Double standard of Imran Khan, Sikhs are being tortured in Pakistan". Some urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the gurdwara.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the vandalism at the shrine, saying it goes against his "vision" and the government will show "zero tolerance" against those involved in it.

Breaking his silence on the incident, Khan said that there is a "major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities".

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born. According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.

(With PTI inputs)

