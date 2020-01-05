Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Amid Outrage Over Nankana Sahib Attack, Brother of Pakistan's 1st News Anchor Killed; Draws India's Wrath

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop 'prevaricating' and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Outrage Over Nankana Sahib Attack, Brother of Pakistan's 1st News Anchor Killed; Draws India's Wrath
Ravinder Singh, a 25-year-old Sikh man who was killed by unidentified persons in Peshawar. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man from the minority Sikh community was killed by an unidentified person in Pakistan's Peshawar on Sunday, a day after outrage over the recent incident of vandalism at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib.

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Singh, the brother of Pakistan's first Sikh news anchor Harmeet Singh.

"Ravinder Singh was killed by unidentified persons in Peshawar. The body was found under Chamkani police station area on Sunday. Investigation into the matter is underway," ANI quoted SSP Operations Peshawar as saying.

India has strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of Singh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the MEA said.

It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries.

A day earlier, several leaders in India had condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, terming it as "cowardly" and "shameful", while hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi demanding that the neighbouring country provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members there.

In the national capital, police barricaded the roads to prevent protesters — belonging to the BJP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and other organisations — from reaching the Pakistan High Commission.

The protesters carried banners and placards reading "Shame on Pakistan" and "Double standard of Imran Khan, Sikhs are being tortured in Pakistan". Some urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the gurdwara.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the vandalism at the shrine, saying it goes against his "vision" and the government will show "zero tolerance" against those involved in it.

Breaking his silence on the incident, Khan said that there is a "major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities".

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born. According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram