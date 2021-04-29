Amid Oxygen Scarcity, TN Professor Develops Low-cost Oxygen Mask for Covid Patients

Amid the rising oxygen scarcity at hospitals in Tamil Nadu, a Madurai Kamaraj University professor developed a modern oxygen mask using the nano technology.

Professor Arokiadoss has developed this mask using nano material electromagnetism which can separate oxygen from the atmosphere and inject it into a respirator. This ‘life saving mask’ has been designed in a way that Covid patients are able to use it anytime.

Another mask has also been developed which has a sensor in it saving patients from high risk emergencies until reaching the hospital.

The mask that has been designed with nano material will automatically convert and adjust itself according to the patient’s respiration method without affecting their lungs. The oxygen mask provides clean air and converts 20.9% of the oxygen in the atmosphere to 33% of oxygen. “I have a fixed pressure sensor and humidity sensor and this has been designed with full configuration at a cheaper rate.

It can cost up to Rs 250 to make a small oxygen-producing mask to wear at home and up to Rs 5,000 for a large type of sensor mask,” said Prof Arokiadoss.

The oxygen mask is less than 100 grams and works with battery support, recharge can also be done. He also urges the government to approve these masks during this period of oxygen scarcity.

