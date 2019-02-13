English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Political Jousting, Three Rafale Jets Land in Bengaluru for Aero India Show 2019
The fighter jets will take part in the rehearsals on Thursday for the five-day 12th edition of Aero India show beginning on February 20.
Rafale fighter jets touched down at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on Wednesday.
Bengaluru: On the same day when a CAG report with details of the Rafale deal was tabled in the Parliament, three French made fighter jets landed in Bengaluru for the Aero India show 2019.
Amid a raging political storm over the controversial deal, the fighter jets touched down at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on Wednesday for the show. The fighter jets will take part in the rehearsals on Thursday for the five-day 12th edition of Asia's premier air show beginning on February 20, a defence official told News18.
Two of the fighters will be used for flying exercises and the third for static display.
The 2016 deal negotiated by the Narendra Modi government was 2.86% cheaper than the one chalked out in 2007, the much-awaited CAG report on the controversial defence acquisition revealed on Wednesday.
The report does not disclose the actual price of the 36 Rafale fighter jets contracted by the NDA government. However, it includes examination of the pricing.
The report also stated that India saved 17.08 per cent money for the India Specific Enhancements while purchasing 36 Rafale aircraft, as compared to the 126 aircraft deal negotiated by the UPA government. It added that the delivery schedule of the first 18 Rafale aircraft was better than the one proposed in the 126 aircraft deal.
Dassault is scheduled to deliver four Rafales to India in September.
Loading...
