Amid Political Slugfest, Kolkata Police Sets up SIT to Probe Desecration of Vidyasagar Bust
Politics has been flaring since the incident and both TMC and BJP have accused each other of being responsible for the violence.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inspects the vandalised statue of Bengali writer and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, after the clashes that broke out at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow, in Kolkata, Tuesday night, May 14, 2019. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: Kolkata Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probing into the vandalism at Vidyasagar College and the desecration of noted social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in Kolkata on Tuesday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove his claim that the bust of Vidyasagar was broken by workers of the Trinamool Congress during BJP chief Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata.
Banerjee’s reaction came after PM Modi while addressing a rally in Mathurapur, said, “It was the TMC goons who were involved in vandalism. They were the ones to desecrate the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The police officers are trying to wipe out evidences of the incident to protect the TMC goons. The TMC and their goons have made Bengal a hell."
Modi insisted that those involved in the act of vandalizing the statue should be given exemplary punishment.
Upping the ante, Banerjee also said that Bengal does not need money from the BJP as it has enough resources to rebuild the Vidyasagar statue. Modi, during a rally in Uttar Pradesh, had promised to install the statue at the same spot where it stood before being desecrated on Tuesday.
More than 100 persons have been arrested for being involved in the clashes between the BJP supporters and the students union backed by Trinamool Congress.
Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was a key figure of the Bengal Renaissance. He was a philosopher, academic educator, writer, translator, printer, publisher, entrepreneur, reformer and philanthropist.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
