Amid Political Upheaval in MP, Congress Veteran Digvijaya Singh to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
On Wednesday, hours after the former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, the party nominated him for Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.
File photo of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Bhopal: After days of political drama that pushed Madhya Pradesh government on the brink of collapse, Congress party has decided to nominate senior leader Digvijaya Singh for the Rajya Sabha (RS) elections. Singh would be filing his Rajya Sabha nomination at 12:30 pm on Thursday.
On Wednesday, hours after the former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, the party nominated him for Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh. The ongoing political crisis in the state was triggered over a power tussle between Scindia and Singh for the Rajya Sabha nomination.
As Congress was sure to bag one Rajya Sabha seat comfortably on the basis of the numbers in MP assembly, both the senior leaders were adamant on their nomination. Congress’ wavering over Scindia’s Rajya Sabha nomination acted as a catalyst in his decision to leave the party.
Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the third Rajya Sabha seat as both the Congress and the BJP are yet to field the candidate. March 13 is the last date for filing nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, which are due on March 26.
However, Scindia is expected to file nomination on Friday after reaching the state’s capital on Thursday.
