Amid Polling in the State, Two Security Personnel Injured in IED Blast Near Jharkhand's Capital
The CRPF personnel were returning early on Sunday morning after conducting polls at Tamar assembly seat when Maoist Guerrillas triggered IED blast in which two security personnel were injured.
Representative image.
Ranchi: Two security personnel were injured in an IED blast on the outskirts of Ranchi on Sunday, Police said.
According to the Police, the CRPF personnel were returning early on Sunday morning after conducting polls at Tamar assembly seat when Maoist Guerrillas triggered IED blast in which two security personnel were injured.
The injured have been admitted to a Ranchi hospital for treatment. On Saturday, Maoist Guerrillas had attacked security personnel at Arki of Khuti district. The Maoists escaped after security forces retaliated.
The second phase of polling took place on Saturday on 20 assembly seats of the state. The polling was 64 per cent which is about four per cent lower in comparison to 2014.
