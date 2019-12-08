Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Polling in the State, Two Security Personnel Injured in IED Blast Near Jharkhand's Capital

The CRPF personnel were returning early on Sunday morning after conducting polls at Tamar assembly seat when Maoist Guerrillas triggered IED blast in which two security personnel were injured.

IANS

Updated:December 8, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Polling in the State, Two Security Personnel Injured in IED Blast Near Jharkhand's Capital
Representative image.

Ranchi: Two security personnel were injured in an IED blast on the outskirts of Ranchi on Sunday, Police said.

According to the Police, the CRPF personnel were returning early on Sunday morning after conducting polls at Tamar assembly seat when Maoist Guerrillas triggered IED blast in which two security personnel were injured.

The injured have been admitted to a Ranchi hospital for treatment. On Saturday, Maoist Guerrillas had attacked security personnel at Arki of Khuti district. The Maoists escaped after security forces retaliated.

The second phase of polling took place on Saturday on 20 assembly seats of the state. The polling was 64 per cent which is about four per cent lower in comparison to 2014.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram