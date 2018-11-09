English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Power Tussle in CBI, Agency to Conduct Motivational Workshop for Officials
According to the CBI spokesperson, the workshop — Synergy Programme — is being held to build 'synergy, competency and positive outlook'.
File Photo of CBI Headquarters.
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid the tussle within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between its chief and number 2, the agency is conducting a three-day workshop for its officials by the Art of Living Foundation starting Saturday.
According to the CBI spokesperson, the workshop — Synergy Programme — is being held to build “synergy, competency and positive outlook”.
The press statement issued by the agency said the purpose of the workshop was to “improve positivity, enhance synergy, generate healthy atmosphere in the agency and to motivate the staff to achieve their full potential”.
Over 150 officials will attend the workshop, including inspectors to incharge director Nageshwara Rao. The top bosses of the CBI — director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana — are unlikely to attend this session.
The CBI has been in the throes of a crisis since the day an FIR was registered against Asthana over corruption charges levelled against him in the Moin Qureshi case. Asthana approached the High Court to quash the FIR against him while Verma knocked the doors of the apex court challenging his forced leave.
The matter in the apex court will be heard on Monday after the CVC submits its report to the court. Verma and Asthana appeared before the Chief Vigilance Commission on Friday.
According to the CBI spokesperson, the workshop — Synergy Programme — is being held to build “synergy, competency and positive outlook”.
The press statement issued by the agency said the purpose of the workshop was to “improve positivity, enhance synergy, generate healthy atmosphere in the agency and to motivate the staff to achieve their full potential”.
Over 150 officials will attend the workshop, including inspectors to incharge director Nageshwara Rao. The top bosses of the CBI — director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana — are unlikely to attend this session.
The CBI has been in the throes of a crisis since the day an FIR was registered against Asthana over corruption charges levelled against him in the Moin Qureshi case. Asthana approached the High Court to quash the FIR against him while Verma knocked the doors of the apex court challenging his forced leave.
The matter in the apex court will be heard on Monday after the CVC submits its report to the court. Verma and Asthana appeared before the Chief Vigilance Commission on Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: It's a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- Novel Tactile Artificial Sensor Mimics Human Sense of Touch
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...