Amid Power Tussle in CBI, Agency to Conduct Motivational Workshop for Officials

Amid the tussle within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between its chief and number 2, the agency is conducting a three-day workshop for its officials by the Art of Living Foundation starting Saturday.According to the CBI spokesperson, the workshop — Synergy Programme — is being held to build “synergy, competency and positive outlook”.The press statement issued by the agency said the purpose of the workshop was to “improve positivity, enhance synergy, generate healthy atmosphere in the agency and to motivate the staff to achieve their full potential”.Over 150 officials will attend the workshop, including inspectors to incharge director Nageshwara Rao. The top bosses of the CBI — director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana — are unlikely to attend this session.The CBI has been in the throes of a crisis since the day an FIR was registered against Asthana over corruption charges levelled against him in the Moin Qureshi case. Asthana approached the High Court to quash the FIR against him while Verma knocked the doors of the apex court challenging his forced leave.The matter in the apex court will be heard on Monday after the CVC submits its report to the court. Verma and Asthana appeared before the Chief Vigilance Commission on Friday.