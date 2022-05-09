Amid Protests in Shaheen Bagh Over Anti-Encroachment Drive, SC Dismisses Plea Against Demolition| 10 Points

The demolition drive by the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Shaheen Bagh today sparked massive outrage among local residents today after bulldozers were brought in by the civic body. Locals and Congress workers raised slogans against the SDMC and the central government and demanded that the action should be stopped. Some women protestors also stood in front of bulldozers to prevent the exercise.

Here are ten points on the Shaheen Bagh demolition drive protests:

The JCB bulldozer, brought in for Monday’s anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, has now left the area and moved towards Sarita Vihar. The ‘illegal encroachment’ i.e. an iron structure or a shuttering or formwork in front of a building was manually removed by the people even as a JCB bulldozer stood by during the proposed demolition drive. The Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea filed by the CPI(M) and Hawker’s Union against demolition drives and granted liberty to petitioners to approach the HC. The court also did not grant stay on demolition drives and said, “Let the affected parties come to court." Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the spot and interacted with the officials. “I had, with my own JCB, removed a toilet that was illegally constructed outside a mosque. This is just vendetta politics. Just tell me where the encroachment is. If there is still an illegal structure. Tell me, I will myself remove it. I am the local MLA," the AAP MLA said. The drive in Shaheen Bagh was earlier planned on May 4 and subsequently canceled ue to the unavailability of an adequate police force. Encroachment drives were planned in SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled civic body’s mayor on April 20 to remove encroachment by “Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements". A demolition drive in Jahangirpuri in north Delhi had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson, and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last month. It was stopped following the Supreme Court’s intervention. The drive comes as the national capital gears up to vote for civic body polls. The AAP has alleged action by the BJP against the poor. “Today AAP and congress leaders came in front of bulldozers. They have come in support of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. People will teach them a lesson for this. This appeasement politics will not work,” BJP leader Adesh Gupta said. On May 10, a drive is slated to be conducted near the Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony. On May 11, it will be conducted in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir and near JLN Metro station, civic officials said.

