Amid Raging Protests, 3 Myanmar Policemen Cross into India Seeking Refuge
Amid Raging Protests, 3 Myanmar Policemen Cross into India Seeking Refuge

Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. (REUTERS)

The three men crossed into Lungkawlh village on Wednesday afternoon. The village is 13 km from the border with Myanmar.

Police in Mizoram state said Thursday they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge a month after the country’s powerful military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup.

Police officer Lalnunzira, who uses one name, said the three men crossed into Indian territory near Lungkawlh village on Wednesday afternoon. The village is 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the border with Myanmar.

The three policemen said they ran from the country because the Myanmar army was on their trail after they refused to obey some orders, the police officer said.

He did not explain what orders the three policemen had refused to obey. He said they were wearing civilian clothes and were not carrying any weapons when they were found inside Indian territory.

India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) -long border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people, mostly peaceful protesters, have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup.

India is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar who are scattered across different states.

first published:March 04, 2021, 15:39 IST
