Amid Rampant Virus Spread, Maha CM Uddhav Asks Health Dept to Demand Vaccines from Other States

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state health department to demand vaccines from other states. After fresh stock of anti-Covid 19 vaccines were made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive resumed at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from Monday.

The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on April 10 and April 11 due to the shortage of vaccines. The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals. BMC had announced that the exercise would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets adequate stock of the doses.

Five states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala — cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of the country’s total active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-half-months, the Union health ministry said. Ten districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Delhi, Raipur, Durg and Aurangabad account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases which have climbed to 10,46,631 and now comprise 7.93per cent of the total infections, it said.

A net increase of 67,023 cases have been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said. Ten states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan — have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accountingfor82.82 per centof the new infections, it said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said that several vaccination centres in Mumbai have run out of vaccine leading to a halt in the vaccination drive.

The mayor had also said that due to the shortage of vaccines, it would be difficult for the authorities to administer the second dose of vaccines to those people who have got the first dose so far.

Meanwhile, pointing out that the situation is similar all across the state, Maharashtra health minister, Rajesh Tope last week declared the state has only two days of stock of COVID-19 vaccines, after which it will officially run out of vaccine doses for the immunization drive.

Maharashtra is among the ten states that have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry.

