Amid Reports of Infighting in RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav on Pilgrimage in Mathura

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has once again embarked on pilgrimage. The Hasanpur MLA is in Mathura these days. The infighting in RJD, among Lalu’s two sons, has once again surfaced and the bone of contention is said to be RJD state president Jagdanand Singh.

Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap demands the removal of Jagdanand Singh while his brother Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar State Assembly, continues to stand by his party’s state president. Incidentally, both Tejaswi and Singh have also thrown their weight behind Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the caste census.

On Wednesday evening, Tej Pratap Yadav reportedly reached the residence of his guru Ballabhacharya. Sources said that the two discussed religion for hours and also spoke about the situation prevalent in his home state. Tej Pratap is maintaining distance from the media, but a video, which shows him taking blessings from the religious guru, is going viral.

This, however, is not the first time Tej Pratap Yadav has visited Mathura to avoid what was turning into a heated situation. Reports say that earlier when he was going through a bad phase in his marital life, he visited Mathura in search of inner peace. For many days, he had lived like a recluse in Krishna Nagari.

