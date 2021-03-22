Amid 'Ripped Jeans' Row, Senior VHP Leader Says No Dress Code for Women in Ayodhya's Ram Temple

As women’s attire continues to be highly debated in political circles of the country following Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s ripped jeans remarks, senior Vishva Hindu Parishad functionary Champat Rai on Sunday clarified that there won’t be any dress code for women visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Rai who is also the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirth Kshetra claimed that around 50,000 devotees will visit the proposed temple in Ayodhya on a daily basis.

Speaking on the ongoing controversy over politicians making remarks on women’s outfits, Rai clarified that there won’t be any dress code inside the Ram temple, and women and girls could visit the temple in the attire they put on in schools, colleges, and homes.

Dress codes are prevalent in temples in South India however in the Ram temple, women will have complete freedom he added.

Mirzapur stones and Jodhpur’s sandstones are being brought to Ayodhya, and these will be used to fill up the base dug-out for the temple. It is estimated that by March-end, the digging of the base will be completed.

Saying that the temple work is underway at a good pace, the senior temple trust functionary claimed that the temple will be completed in the next three years. “It wasn’t a fight for the temple but of the pride of the country,” he added.

Around 500 years of guilt has culminated into pride, claimed Rai.

It will be a temple entirely built with stones and elderlies will be aided with ramps and lifts, added the visiting VHP functionary.