Amid Rise in Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till March 31

With Tamil Nadu becoming one of the top five states in registering fresh coronavirus cases, the authorities on Sunday extended the lockdown till March 31. District administrations have been asked to take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

This would also mean offices, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments would continue with staggered working hours.

Tamil Nadu registered 486 new coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Department said on Sunday night, putting it among the top five states on both categories.

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till March 31; the district administration shall take all necessary measures to promote #COVID19 appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing pic.twitter.com/OF6uZ6UySM— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

According to a report in NDTV, the authorities have been directed to crack down on violations of any Covid-related protocols. Police and municipal authorities have also been asked to ensure that measures in containment zones – which will now be demarcated at micro-levels – are strictly followed.

The state is also preparing to hold Assembly elections for its 234 seats on April 6 and campaigning for the same is underway in full swing with senior political leaders like Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi visiting the state on Sunday.