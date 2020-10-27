Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases, Deteriorating Air Quality, Delhi Schools To Remain Shut for Another Month

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated in the national capital, both government and private schools are likely to remain closed post-October 31 for at least another month, indicated sources. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last week that schools will not reopen anytime soon.

Over the past fortnight, Delhi witnessed a sharp spike in Covid 19 cases, with the daily caseload crossing the 3,000-mark on October 13 and the 4,000-mark exactly 10 days later. On Monday, the capital reported 54 deaths, the highest since July 16 when 58 deaths were reported.

Along with the Covid-19 crisis, the capital is also battling a deteriorating air quality index. Although the Centre has allowed partial opening of schools in September Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has still not given a nod on reopening of schools. A formal notification on Delhi schools remaining shut beyond October 31 is likely to be issued soon.