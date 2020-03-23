Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Karnataka Govt to Buy 1,000 Ventilators, 5 Lakh PPE
Health Minister B Sriramulu convened a meeting with officials to review the situation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and with the Mysuru-based firm through a video conference.
(AP Photo)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday decided to purchase 1,000 ventilators from medical devices company Skanray Technologies and five lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), amid rising COVID-19 cases. Health Minister B Sriramulu convened a meeting with officials to review the situation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and with the Mysuru-based firm through a
video conference.
"In the meeting, it was decided to buy 1,000 ventilators immediately", the Minister tweeted. He said the government has already taken steps to buy ten lakh masks, and decided to purchase five lakh PPE."The Health Department has been working on a war-footing to halt the spread of the (COVID-19) infections", Sriramulu tweeted.
The Minister appealed to the citizens to strictly follow social distancing. Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to the respiratory disease to 26 -- the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the State.
The Karnataka government has announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31. They are Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Wishes 'Chotu' Kangana Ranaut on Birthday With Throwback Pic
- Often Mocked, Air India Has Proved Its Worth During Coronavirus Crisis
- Tamil Actor-director Visu Passes Away at 74 Due to Old Age Ailments
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Aren't Afraid to Indulge in PDA Amid Coronavirus Quarantine; See Pic
- Anand Mahindra Offers to Provide Ventilators, Opens up Resorts for Coronavirus Care Facility