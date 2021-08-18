Amid Rising Fuel Prices, Chandigarh Introduces Cycling for City Residents

To reduce pollution, maintain cleanliness to protect the environment, cycle riding is being promoted in several cities of India. Chandigarh is the latest city promoting cycle riding amid a hike in fuel price. The UT administration has flagged off a public bike-sharing project for its residents. Under the smart city project, cycle stands have been made at several places in the city from where common citizens can take advantage of the facility.

To promote cycle riding in Chandigarh, the UT administration has set up 155 docking stations in the city. According to the UT administration, 1250 bicycles have been made available at 155 docking stations in the first phase of the project.

The residents can rent the bicycles at nominal rates of Rs 10 for an hour and Rs 5 for half an hour.

To rent the bicycles, residents will have to download the ‘Smart bike’ app from Play Store. After documents verification on the app, they can click “ready for ride” and can scan the QR code or also enter the smart bicycle number to rent the bicycle. After the completion of the ride, they have to park the bicycle at the docking station. They will have to click on ‘end ride’ and the amount will automatically be deducted from the digital wallet attached to the registration.

According to media reports, the Noida administration is also trying to implement a similar plan by next month. According to a Hindustan Times report, a total of 350 electric bikes (e-bikes) will be procured by Noida Authority which can be rented by commuters for Rs 2/minute for their last-mile connectivity.

As many as 62 parking sites have been developed for the vehicles in Sectors 6, 67, 14 and 16A and other sectors. The authorities are currently looking for an agency that will develop a mobile application for renting e-bikes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here