Amid Row Over Hindi, Venkaiah Naidu in Kerala Says No Imposition or Opposition to Any Language

Malappuram: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that there should be no imposition or opposition to any language.

Naidu was addressing a gathering on the 150th birth anniversary of Vaidyaratnam PS Varier, a visionary who brought about a renaissance of ayurveda over the course of the last century.

Varier was the founder of the Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal.

Naidu said: "I shall tell you there is no need to have any reservation about any language. Every language is good and children should be allowed to learn as many languages as possible".

"There was a controversy on this issue recently," he said, adding: "I would like to repeat that there should be no imposition and no opposition".

A controversy had broken out in Kerala after Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, earlier this month had said that a common language would become "the mark of India's global identity".

Reacting to Shah's statement, the ruling CPI-M led Left Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) slammed his call for one nation, one language.

