Amid Rumours of Hanging, Nirbhaya Case Convict Shifted to Tihar Jail

Pawan Kumar Gupta, who was lodged in Mandoli Jail, was recently shifted to Tihar.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Amid Rumours of Hanging, Nirbhaya Case Convict Shifted to Tihar Jail
New Delhi: One of the convicts in the December 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case, who was lodged in Mandoli Jail, has been shifted to Tihar, jail officials said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar Gupta, who was lodged in Mandoli Jail, was recently shifted to Tihar, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

Gupta is lodged in Jail No. 2 of Tihar, where two other convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh and Akshay — are also lodged, while Vinay Sharma is in Jail No. 4 of Tihar, another jail official said.

"Nirbhaya", meaning fearless, is the changed name of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who was raped and brutalised in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, including the bus driver, conductors and helpers, on December 16, 2012.

After receiving treatment in New Delhi for a few days, she was transferred to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012.

All the accused in the case, including a juvenile, were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of them, Ram Singh, died in police custody. The rest went on trial in a fast-track court. The juvenile was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.

On September 10, 2013, the four remaining adult accused were found guilty of rape and murder and three days later, sentenced to death by hanging. On March 13, 2014, the Delhi High Court upheld the guilty verdict and the death sentences.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
