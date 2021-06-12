Amid Rumours Of Rift In Bihar NDA, BJP Minister Claims To Be In Touch With Congress MLAs

The political weather in Bihar seems to be heating up after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s phone call to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is the part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

The NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has 127 MLAs in the 243 member house. In the 12-minute-long conversation, it is learned that Lalu has made a huge offer to him to switch sides. Whereas, the RJD chief also had a telephonic conversation with another NDA ally Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party.

However, Sahni has denied rumours of any rift in NDA, the fragile majority of the current ruling alliance in Bihar is vulnerable to such rumours. The four MLAs of Sahni and as many legislators of Manjhi are more than enough to change the political equation in Bihar.

Bihar BJP leaders have strongly rejected the rumours. After Sushil Modi dismissed the reports, now veteran BJP leader and Agriculture Minister, Amarendra Pratap Singh countered the rumours saying that several MLAs of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, especially Congress, are in touch with his party.

The Bihar minister even went on to say that BJP can break the Congress MLAs whenever it wants, but the party doesn’t believe in such thinking. Singh, however, said that his party will welcome “good people”. He asserted the Opposition is spreading these rumours as their own house is not in order.

Manjhi welcomed Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav at his residence on June 11. During the meeting, Tej Pratap facilitated a call between his father and Manjhi. The HAM chief termed the phone call completely “apolitical”.

On the other hand, Sahni, who also had a phone call with Lalu, told a news channel that some things should remain private.

