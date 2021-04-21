Amid Rumours Of Supply Shortage, Kin Of Covid-19 Patients Loot Oxygen Cylinders In MP’s Damoh

Amid several reports of death of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh, some unidentified persons looted oxygen cylinders from the Damoh District Hospital on Tuesday night.

District Collector Tarun Rathi said, “We’ve been told that as soon as the oxygen truck arrived, people looted cylinders. We’re identifying these people and filing cases.”

The district is reporting over 100 positive cases daily and there was an unfounded rumour that oxygen supply was disrupted. Hearing these reports, family members of patients admitted to the district hospital looted oxygen cylinders kept in the hospital stock room and took them to the wards where Covid-19 positive patients are admitted.

Police force soon arrived at the spot and took things under control. Those present in the hospital without any reason were chased away from the premises.

Several deaths recently recorded in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, Khargone and Shahdol have been linked to oxygen supply shortage. However, the government administration is persistently claiming that oxygen supply is being revamped in the State.

The hospital beds fitted with oxygen supply are hard to come by in Madhya Pradesh as fresh cases of Covid-19 are constantly on the rise. Independent reports suggest that 56 people have died due to the disruption in oxygen supply in the last fortnight.

The district administration in Bhopal on Tuesday had raided four industries in Govindpura industrial area in the city recovering 700 oxygen cylinders kept for industrial usage despite the administration instructing industries to offer oxygen cylinders for hospitals in the hour of crisis. Still these four industries hadn’t reported the oxygen stock to the district administration.

Joint Collector Rajesh Gupta had raided these godowns of private industries and recovered 700 empty cylinders which after being refilled were sent to various hospitals for medical use.

District Collector Avinash Lavania has banned the commercial usage of oxygen cylinders in the wake of the outbreak and has asked to divert all cylinders for medical usage.

The State government recently has approached the Centre for increasing daily oxygen supplies to 450 tonnes in MP.

Bhopal had reported 1,694 fresh cases, while Indore 1,753 and Damoh had recorded 85 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with MP overall registering 12,727 fresh cases in the duration taking the tally of active cases to 78,271 in the State.

Out of missing 863 Remdesivir vials, 400 found

A new twist was witnessed in the theft of 863 Remdesivir injections from the State-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal as 400 vials were recovered from the drug store in the hospital. Police are now claiming that vials weren’t stolen but the record had mismatches. The records are being verified to recover remaining vials. The State government has removed Superintendent ID Chaurasia while no action has been taken against anyone in the matter. Total 863 vials of Remdesivir had gone missing from the drugstore of the hospital on April 16 and it was alleged that hospital staff had distributed them among themselves showing no entry in registers.

Remdesivir vials looted at Shajapur

At Shajapur district, those accompanying patients snatched Remdesivir vials from health workers who were distributing them inside the Covid19 ward at district hospital on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. As reported by a Hindi news portal, attenders turned furious when some patients did not get vials and chased the medical team who tried to run away. Someone slammed the box carrying vials and those present on the occasion ran away with the vials. However, the administration after the incident did not specify how many vials were missing.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here