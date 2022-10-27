Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Jaishankar to Meet Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow Next Month

External Affairs Minister will travel to Russia to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two leaders will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda during the meeting in Moscow on November 8.

“On November 8 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have talks with EAM Dr S. Jaishankar. Ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to comment on the proposed visit of Jaishankar.

Weeks after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov visited India in April this year and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on the situation in Ukraine. Lavrov also held talks with EAM Jaishankar during the visit.

India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has taken an Independent stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. It has been calling for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. India has maintained that there can be no military solution to the conflict and it is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

Ever since war began in Ukraine February 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a number of times.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi told the Russian president that “today’s era is not of war”. PM Modi, in a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, said there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine have intensified with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around two weeks ago.

Read all the Latest India News here