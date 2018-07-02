English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amid Search for Family 2 Years After Returning from Pak, Geeta Finds Suitors in ‘Swayamvar’
The hunt to find her parents may not have been successful, but she is now being given the option to choose a life partner and ‘move on’.
Geeta, a speech impaired Indian girl who returned to India in 2015 after accidentally landing in Pakistan as a child.
Indore: Two and a half years ago, Geeta, a speech impaired woman, was brought back to India from Pakistan after intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. The search to find her parents may not have been successful, but she is now being given the option to choose a life-partner and ‘move on’.
A swayamvar was organised on June 7 and 8 at Indore’s Deaf and Bilingual Academy where she has been putting up ever since her return from Pakistan.
“Geeta has shown interest in a boy from Gwalior and another from Jaipur,” said the academy’s director Monica Punjabi.
Ministry of External Affairs coordinated with Gyanendra Purohit, a sign language expert, to shortlist 14 out of 26 applicants. Purohit told News18 that during a meeting with Union minister Sushma Swaraj, she asked him to arrange matchmaking for Geeta through Facebook ads.
The academy officials said that Geeta may meet more suitors before coming to a decision. She has also put forward her conditions and demands that the prospective life partner should help her trace her family.
Geeta attended another matchmaking convention on June 24.
But Purohit expressed his opposition with the decision of Geeta getting married at this stage.
“Geeta should be stabilised mentally and psychologically first and not rushed into the line of these events,” Purohit said
Geeta on the other hand is awaiting a miracle that someone would help her meet her family, much like the Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijan. The Bollywood blockbuster had uncanny resemblance to Geeta’s story.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
