Amid Severe O2 Shortage, India Records Highest Global Single-Day Covid-19 Spike With 3.15 Lakh Cases- 10 Points

Amid rampant oxygen and medicine shortages, India on Thursday recorded another grim record of covid-19 infections. Experts claim that mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 are to blame for the catastrophe and the country is confronting one of the most aggressive waves of the pandemic witnessed anywhere in the world.

– India on Thursday clocked 3,14,835 fresh infection cases, 2104 new deaths, 8,841 discharges in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total caseload to 1,59,30,965 infections and 1,84,657 deaths.

– The tally is the highest single-day rise reported anywhere in the world. According to USCDC the highest for the USA was +3,13,310 on January 8, 2021.

– This is also the highest single-day rise in deaths across India.

– Amidst the country’s worst-affected states- Maharashtra reported 67.5k new cases, Uttar Pradesh 33.1k, Delhi 24.6k and Karnataka 23.6k. Meanwhile, the deaths for these states were Maharashtra- 568, Delhi- 249 and Chhattisgarh- 193.

– In an attempt to bring down the spiralling Covid-19 infections, the Maharashtra government imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance.

– Chhattisgarh reported dip in active cases -2937 along with Delhi -211 and Andaman & Nicobar Islands -9 cases.

– As of April 21, 27,27,05,103 samples were tested for Covid-19. Of these, 16,51,711 samples were tested yesterday, stated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The test positivity rate stood at 19%.

– Test positivity rate: Goa 36.73%, Chhattisgarh 31.73%, Delhi 31.28%, Maharashtra 24.74%

– While, 12 states, UTs reported more than 10,000 new cases, 5 states/UTs reported more than 20,000 cases. And seven states, UTs report more than 100 new deaths.

– On the vaccination front, 22.11 lakh people were inoculated, 13.23 crore total vaccinations. 11.31 crore have received only the first dose and 1.91 crore both doses.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here