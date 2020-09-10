Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases in Indore, Industrial Bodies to Voluntarily Restrict Market Timings

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital Indore, trader bodies have exhibited exemplary restraint by closing down several markets on their own and altering timings of several popular hang-out places so as to avoid crowding. This move comes despite the administration has lifted all kinds of curbs.

The district administration has recently lifted most of the Covid-19 related curbs and had last week done away with Sunday weekly lockdown as well. This resulted in the public coming out in swarms to markets, risking a surge in infections.

However, the different traders' bodies have decided to keep the establishments closed for some days amid the rise in Covid-19. District collector Manish Singh has lauded the initiatives and said the traders' bodies could decide on their own to introduce safety norms.

Chhappan Dukan, a famed food joint known for mouth-watering delicacies in the heart of the city has decided to alter timings on weekends to avoid massive rush of customers.

The shops will be closed by 5pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday. The cramped market has scores of food joints based in narrow by-lanes which do not have space to ensure adequate social distancing.

Similarly, several traders have decided to keep establishments closed for a week in Loha Mandi and Cloth Market in the city. Ajit Singh Narang, the president of Malwa Chamber of Commerce has said that the association has urged the traders to keep their shops closed.

Ramesh Khandelwal, the president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce said that the association has asked the traders to keep restraint while doing business and observe safety norms. Association general secretary Sushil Sureka said that the traders' body could take any important step in next few days to run businesses amid massive outbreak of this fatal virus..

The members of Sindhi community have also come forward with an initiative and have decided to keep Swami Pritamdas auditorium and Jacobabad Bhawan in the city closed from September 12 onwards. These auditoriums host several gatherings for the community.

Several leading personalities of the city have alleged that the administration has eased Covid-19 curbs under pressure from politicians and traders despite cases of infection rising each day.

On Wednesday, the city reported 312 fresh cases including five deaths and total number of cases crossed 15700. A total of 34 hospitals, including government and private sector, are treating Covid-19 patients in the city. In last nine days, 39 persons have died due to the virus in Indore.

Most of the private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients are packed to capacity and patients are finding it hard to find beds in the High Dependence Unit and Intensive Care Unit.

On Wednesday, the Bhopal district reported 215 fresh cases of infection and the total numbers of cases have already crossed the 12,000 mark in the district. Madhya Pradesh is nearing the 80,000 mark in total number of cases.