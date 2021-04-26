Amid Spiralling Covid-19 Cases, Andhra Pradesh Orders Closure of Gyms and Sports Complexes

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered temporary closure of sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools and spas in the state. The state has 95,131 active casesas of Monday morning and 7,736 casualties.

Addressing a press conference, Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary (medical and health) said all public transport vehicles and movie theatres should operate with only 50 per cent capacity and any gathering should not exceed 50 people. Even those 50 people should adhere to COVID-19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, the official said.

All offices including government ones should ensure that there is five feet distance between any two employees. Singhal said the government will conduct an audit on medical oxygen consumption in the state so that wastage is contained.

He said there will be a state level task force for overseeing hospitals treating COPVID-19 patients.

