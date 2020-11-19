Amid Spurt in Cases, Delhi Passengers to Undergo Covid-19 Test at Railway Stations in UP Ahead of Chhath Puja

Ahead of Chhath Puja and in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, passengers coming from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh will be tested for coronavirus at every railway station. No passenger will be allowed outside the station without a test and those who test positive for Covid-19 , their reports will be sent to hospitals.

Authorities have appointed 16 doctors on a shift-wise duty to conduct the COVID-19 tests at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (PDDU) Junction in Mughalsarai, Chandauli. After the order of the District Magistrate of Chandauli, the CMO issued a directive to check every passenger coming by train from Wednesday 10pm onwards.

A large number of travellers are expected to reach Mughal Sarai for Chhath Puja, which begins on Friday. These passengers will be tested with Rapid Antigen Detection kits, which show the results in a few minutes, and will be allowed to leave the stations only if they are negative.

Apart from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), local cops will also be present to help the health officials.

According to Shift In-charge Ajay Kushwaha, travellers have also been requested to cooperate in the process. Earlier, the administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar had started random testing at the Delhi-Noida border for people coming from the national capital.

Health workers posted at every railway station have been instructed to also screen and test most every passenger travelling from the adjoining states in order to maintain extra caution amid a massive spike in the Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

As many as 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday with 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date.