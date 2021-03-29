Amid Spurt in Covid Cases, People Across India Celebrate Holi In Full Swing; See Pics

Even as the country registered over 68,000 fresh cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike this year, people across states continue to violate Covid-19 norms and carry out celebrations on the occasion of Holi. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were among the states where a large-scale violation was reported on the eve of Holi. In poll-bound West Bengal and Assam as well, candidates from various parties were seen celebrating the festival with voters. Previously Health authorities had warned that if people do not abide by Covid-19 protocols, the festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat may turn into superspreader events.