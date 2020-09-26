INDIA

1-MIN READ

Amid Standoff with China, Amit Shah Meets Public Representatives of Ladakh, Discusses Issues Concerning UT

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar also attended the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting here with the public representatives of Ladakh and discussed various issues concerning the union territory. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar also attended the meeting.

”Union Home Minister @AmitShah met with former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook & other public representatives of Union Territory of Ladakh in New Delhi,” Shah’s office tweeted. A home ministry official said several issues and demands were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and China’s PLA along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. This was Shah’s second major meeting within a week.

Last Sunday, the home minister held a meeting with a high-level delegation headed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss issues like the National Register of Citizens and implementation of a key clause of the Assam Accord, among others.

