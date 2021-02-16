Miffed With Twitter, Centre to Use Home-Grown Koo for Public Communication Before Tweeting

India's microblogging platform Koo, rival to Twitter, is likely to be used by the Centre as their primary port of communication with the public, top government officials aware of the development informed News18 on condition of anonymity.

Important updates, notifications and announcements will be shared 1-3 hours before on Koo and then on Twitter, said sources.

This comes amid the standoff between Twitter and the Centre over the removal of several accounts related to farmers' protests, who were trending the hashtag on farmers’ genocide.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the Union Ministry of Railways and some other government departments have already set up accounts on the application.

ALSO READ | What is Koo, Who Made it? Top Ten Questions You Had about Twitter's New Desi Doppelganger

In an interview to Moneycontrol last week, founder of Koo, said his platform is all for freedom of speech but will follow law of the land.

"We are built for freedom of speech. Our primary goal is to make sure that everybody who is in India has the right to express themselves," Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and chief executive officer of Koo, said.

“While that happens of course there will be exceptions like a threat to life. Like one person inciting violence or threatening to take his own life. So being a company registered in India, we will abide by the law of the land,” he said.

ALSO READ | Top Twitter Officials in India May Face Arrest for Non-Compliance with Govt's Notice to Block Accounts

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNBC TV18, he also confirmed that Chinese investor Shunwei is exiting the venture.

Twitter has found itself in a fierce tangle with Indian authorities, who want it to take down accounts and posts that the government argues are spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protests against new agricultural laws. Many of the accounts are backed by Pakistan or are operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement, according to the government.