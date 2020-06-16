Amid Sultry Weather, Delhi Records Peak Power Demand of 5,805 MW, Season's Highest So Far

Delhi's peak power demand was pushed to the season's highest to 5,805 MW on Monday night, officials of electricity distribution companies said, attributing the rise to greater use of air-conditioning due to sultry weather.

The peak demand reached 5,805 MW at 11.31pm on Monday, the highest yet in this season, pipping the previous high of 5,591 MW recorded on June 12.

BSES distribution companies (discoms) BRPL and BYPL successfully met peak power demands of 2,635 MW and 1,311 MW, in their respective distribution areas, said a BSES spokesperson.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met a peak of 1,627 MW, said a spokesperson of the discom.

The sultry weather has led to greater use of air-conditioning which has contributed to the growing demand, the officials said. Last year, Delhi's peak power demand was 7,409 MW.

After the end of the third phase of the COVID-19-induced lockdown on May 17 and easing of restrictions, Delhi's peak power demand has started increasing.

Since easing of restrictions on May 18, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 40 per cent, they said.