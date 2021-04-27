Amid Surge in Cases, Indian Railways Deploy Covid Care Coaches To Accomodate 170 Patients in Nagpur

As the second wave of coronavirus engulfs India, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce the deployment of Covid care coaches at Ajni Container Depot in Nagpur.

Tweeting a picture of the coach on social media, the railway’s minister informed that the care 11 coaches can together accommodate more than 170 patients.

These Covid care isolation coaches have been readied as a measure of preparedness to serve as an additional health care facility for the isolation of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

As per reports, these care coaches were already devised during the initial wave of novel coronavirus outbreak but to cater to the current hot weather conditions now have been additionally fitted with conveniences like coolers, jute-mats etc.

Around 4,000 Covid care coaches with as many as 64,000 beds, have positioned at various railway stations across the country.

At Nandurbar in Maharashtra, as many as 21 coaches with 378 beds are positioned and at present, 55 patients are admitted at this facility. At Bhopal railway station, a total of 20 coaches have been positioned. In the state of Punjab, 50 coaches have been readied for deployment and in Jabalpur, 20 coaches positioned for deployment.

The use of these care coaches by state governments will be made available through updates from time to time, the ministry said.

