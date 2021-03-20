Amid Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Bhopal, 2 Other MP Cities To Go Under 32-hours Lockdown from March 20

Following a massive surge in fresh Covid-19 cases, three Madhya Pradesh cities including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur will be going under a 32- hour lockdown from Saturday evening.

In a high-level Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya on Friday evening, it was decided to put Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore under weekly Sunday lockdown till further orders. Schools, colleges have been shut in these districts till March 31.

These cities are already under night curfew which starts at 10 pm and ends at 6 which means these cities will remain under prohibitive lockdown orders till 6 am on Monday.

Those appearing on competitive exams, invigilators, those accompanying patients in health emergencies, and those engaged in essential services will be exempted from the prohibitive orders.

All government and private establishments have been ordered to remain close in the duration. Even petrol pumps and vegetable mandis will be shut while milk distribution will be allowed by 10 am in the morning.

Administrations in these cities have geared up for implementing the prohibitive orders with strictness.

Around 2500-3000 police personnel will be deployed in Bhopal with internal and external barricading to restrict unnecessary movement on of locals Sunday, said DIG Bhopal Irshad Wali.

With barricading at 200 places, those not wearing masks and roaming in the city aimlessly will be punished under section 188 of IPC, a communique from the police said.

Similar directives have been issued in Indore and Jabalpur districts as well. The number of fresh cases of infections justified the decision from the state government as Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur reported 345, 317, and 116 cases in the last 24 hours.

Seeing the trend of this ‘peculiar’ virus, one can assume that cases of infections could peak in the next three-four months in Madhya Pradesh which was quite late in recording the arrival of the virus last year, a senior officer from CM Secretariat told News18.com.

A total of 20% of beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients at 145 hospitals linked to Ayushman yojana in Bhopal for dealing with any eventuality.

Vaccination is being sped up and the spot fine for not wearing masks has been increased to Rs 5,00 instead of Rs 100.