Amid Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Chhattisgarh Imposes Lockdown in 12 Districts Including Raipur

Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases across Chhattisgarh, the state government imposed lockdown in 12 districts including the capital city of Raipur, which went into prohibitive measures from Tuesday onwards.

Taking lessons from the past, stringent measures have been announced this time and minimum leniency will be shown.

The lockdown begins on different days in different districts including Durg, Rajgarh, Balaudabazaar, Korba and Surajpur.

The roads in Raipur, which saw the lockdown being imposed for a week, looked deserted on Tuesday as markets remained closed. Leaving no room for violations, the police installed nine check posts at inter-district borders while internally 38 check posts have been put up to restrict movement of locals in and outside the capital.

Those found on the road were questioned about their motives behind venturing out and traffic police at places seized vehicles of those who could not offer convincing replies about their purpose of stepping out.

Raipur is the worst affected district in terms of fresh cases of COVID-19. "Raipur district has been declared a containment zone,” collector S Bharti Dasan said in an order.

All kinds of shops, including grocery stores and vegetable shops, have been asked to remain shut in the lockdown and only milk parlours and petrol pumps have been allowed to function in limited manner. As a result, huge rush was witnessed at petrol pumps on Monday and vegetable prices soared ahead of the lockdown.

All private and government offices, liquor shops, construction sites, commercial establishments and industrial units will remain shut.

With a surge in fresh cases of infections, the total numbers of patients have crossed 88,000 in the state with the capital city alone recording over 27,000 cases and 319 deaths. The infection is growing at an alarming rate in the city with 900-1000 fresh cases being reported daily.

According to the figures of health department of Chhattisgarh, the state has till now reported 88,188 cases of infections while 49,564 have been cured completely till now and 690 have died so far.

Six districts, including Durg and Bhilai, are under lockdown from September 20 to 30 while the lockdown started in Bilaspur from Tuesday. The municipal areas in Sarguja are also under lockdown from September 21 to 30. Mungeli is under lockdown from September 17 to 23 while Kawardha is under lockdown till further orders.